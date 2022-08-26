Clonmel Pride to make history with town’s first ever Pride parade

Clonmel Pride returns this weekend with a wonderful lineup of events to celebrate the town’s third Pride, including Tipperary’s first-ever Pride parade!

Celebrations kick off this afternoon with the official launch and ‘meet and greet’ with the glam sensation Tina D Parton under the arches of the Main Guard at 3.30.

At 6 pm, the ‘Notions’ art installation by Marcus Gamble will open in East Lane behind CeX. The work explores queer identity and the multiplicity of personas. It can be viewed throughout the weekend.

Taking inspiration from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tina D Parton will host tonight’s fabulous ‘Pride Couture’ to get you in the mood for the big parade. This is your chance to make the brightest and the best Pride accessories. And the winner will even get a chance to walk away with a crown to top off their gorgeous new look.

The evening’s festivities kick off at 7 pm in East Lane. Whatever you do, be sure not to fill up on the free pizza or you won’t fit into your dresses in the morning!

Saturday’s celebrations kick off early with a delicious free Pride breakfast at Richmond Mills from 10 am-11.30 am – the perfect way to set you up for the fun-packed day ahead.

From 12.30 pm the first-ever Pride parade will wind its way through the streets of Clonmel, filling the town with rainbows and glitter. Starting at West Gate, the march will make its way down to the Main Guard before finishing up at Market Place just in time for the Family Fun Day which will run until 3.30 pm.

After all that, if you’re in the mood to party, O’Keefe’s will be hosting a wild Pride celebration with DJ and drag show from 8 pm until the wee hours of the morning. This promises to be a night not to be missed so polish up those dancing shoes.

Sunday starts will the perfect chill-out meditation in Dennis Burke Park guided by Jennie Hannigan from 11.30 am – 12.30 pm. And be sure to stick around for the Pride picnic from 1 pm – 3 pm.

The festivities wrap up with the perfect closing party in Gleesons Pub from 7 pm. Join Pearly Whites and DJ Nigel Byrne for a host of great tunes, the perfect way to wind down your weekend.