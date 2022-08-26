The Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season

The Umbrella Academy creators have announced that the critically acclaimed show will return for a fourth and final season.

Based on the series of graphic novels by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy follows the escapades of seven superhuman siblings.

Season three was enormously special as it introduced viewers to Elliot Page’s character, Viktor Hargreeves through thoughtful and respectful character development.

One heartwarming moment that stood out the most was when (spoiler alert!) Luther had his stag do and the Hargreeves brothers got together and sang along to the famous Dirty Dancing song, ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’. In this scene, Viktor stands proudly with his brothers who welcome him with open arms.

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

Viktor’s storyline has been hailed as one of the best Trans coming out storylines in television history. As a dedicated fan of The Umbrella Academy myself, I couldn’t agree more. Viktor’s transition is by far the best storyline in the show’s three season run.

Speaking about the conclusion of the show, series creator, executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman said, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.”

Blackman also teased that “Before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

He also teased more of what to come: “The siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this [new] timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence…”

the umbrella academy is ending and there is only one person to blame.. Reginald.. — marj ☂︎ (@bentacleben) August 25, 2022

So far, returning cast members include; Tom Hopper, David Casañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Elliot Page, Colm Feore and Ritu Arya.

Don’t worry though, fans of Steve Blackman will be delighted to hear that he is currently working on his next project making Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix. The show will be based on the enormously popular video game of the same name.