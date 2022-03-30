Elliot Page announces his character on The Umbrella Academy will come out as Transgender

Elliot Page has announced that his character on the beloved television series, The Umbrella Academy will also come out as Transgender.

Viktor Hargreeves will make his debut this summer when season three releases on Netflix on June 22.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and has been met with critical acclaim.

The show follows seven siblings who each possess supernatural powers. Page’s character has had one of the biggest storylines in the show so far with the revelation that he is the most powerful sibling.

Last season concluded with a huge cliffhanger which had fans wondering- what happened to the present day timeline and how are the Hargreeves siblings going to fix it before it’s too late?

The Umbrella Academy has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation in the past with Robert Sheehan’s character Klaus receiving his own romantic storyline with a male soldier and Elliot Page’s character’s relationship with Sissy (Marin Ireland) in season two.

Netflix responded to the announcement with a touching message of support, “Welcome to the family, Viktor – we’re so happy you’re here”.

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

Elliot Page came out as Transgender in 2020 and has been an outspoken and powerful voice advocating for the community. He has fought against the rise in anti-trans laws enforced by Republican legislatures around the United States.

When he came out he spoke about how proud he is, explaining, “I love that I am Trans, and I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” Page is a wonderful role model and is set to release his memoir next year.

We are so excited to meet Viktor this summer!

If you haven’t already seen the show, don’t worry there is still plenty of time to catch up! We highly recommend you check it out here.