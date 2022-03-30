Tory Jamie Wallis makes history by coming out as first Trans UK MP

The Trans community has gained a new family member today in Conservative MP, Jamie Wallis, who revealed all in a highly personal statement released early this morning.

“I’m Trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be,” Wallis, who did not specify preferred pronouns, wrote. “I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

The Welsh Conservative MP went on to detail a “close call” in April of 2020, when they were outed to family and blackmailed for the sum of £50,000. The blackmailer was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty, with Wallis saying, “The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked.”

“For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on. Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it,” the statement continued. “Well, I’m not.”

Wallis then went on to share intimate details of their experienced being raped after saying no to a man who refused to wear a condom and suffering from PTSD after fleeing the scene of a car crash.

“…things have really taken a tumble. I am not ok,” the MP admitted.

“Tonight, I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how,” the statement concluded. “Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

The admission follows a gathering of Conservative MPs at the Park Plaza hotel in London, at which Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly made a joke at the expense of Trans people.

“Good evening ladies and gentleman,” he said, “or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

However, the Prime Minister has Tweeted out in support of Jaime Wallis since their statement went public.

“Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.”

And the Prime Minister is not the only politician sending love to the brave Bridgend MP.

“Proud of my colleague Jamie Wallis,” said Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden. “As a Conservative family we stand together, and we will support you. I hope that your brave statement will help others.”

“You have changed this country today[.] Your bravery will give hope and courage to people across our country,” said MP Alicia Kearns. “From the Trans community, to survivors we [are] all here for you, as you live your life as your true self, but ever as our friend.”

“Sending you love and solidarity from the other side of the Commons,” said MP Wes Streeting. “This is hugely courageous of you to share.”