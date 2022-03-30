Dublin Bus hiring over 500 employees, get involved!

Want to be thanked for a living? Dublin Bus are hiring 450 drivers and 50 mechanics and engineering operatives as part of their biggest recruitment drive. For those interested in finding out more, on Saturday, April 2, Dublin Bus will host a Recruitment Day in their Technical Training School in Broadstone Depot, Dublin 7 from 10am to 6pm.

As Dublin Bus describe, “There is no other job quite like it as drivers are immersed in city life on a daily basis. The newly recruited drivers and mechanics, who will be paid while in training, will join their colleagues in helping to mobilise the capital – connecting people and communities with new routes, buses and technologies to meet transport needs into the future for Dublin.”

Dublin Bus have proven themselves to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community over the years, as shown by their fantastic campaign last Pride where people got to share their coming out stories on the sides of city buses. Their commitment to equality is further shown by the company offering paid maternity and paternity leave for all employees including same sex couples.

What else does a job with Dublin Bus offer? Aside from a competitive average salary of up to €42,000 annually, packages include a mentoring programme to help career progression, gym access, subsidised GP medical scheme and employee assistance scheme with free counselling sessions, access to an education support scheme for those going to third level study, free bus travel and much more.

Some of the Dublin Bus team shared their own stories to encourage others to join. Bus Driver Aedan Moroney loves the comradery with the people he works with and customers he meets. He said, “Where would you get a job with a corner office view and freedom of the city? I even get thanked for a living! My advice to anyone thinking about it is ….do it! You’ll never look back once you get in.”

Angela O’Callaghan, a former stay at home mum for 16 years decided to return to the workforce in 2019 but wanted to do something “empowering, engaging and challenging”. Angela shared, “Dublin Bus delivered on all three! Sometimes I pinch myself when I see the bus and think ‘wow I can drive that!’ Anyone who enjoys driving and meeting people will love it!”

Fore more information on the Dublin Bus Recruitment Day to be held in its Technical Training School in Broadstone Depot, Dublin 7 from 10am to 6pm, and full hiring details, visit www.dublinbus.ie.