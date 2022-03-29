Fabulous Hunky Jesus contest returns to save us all this Easter

After two years of online events, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are back, hosting their memorable Easter party live, and they are bringing their fan-favourite Hunky Jesus costume contest with them.

On April 17, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will make this year’s Easter Sunday an explosive one in San Francisco’s Dolores Park. The theme is “Back to Our Old Habits”, a fitting one after their two-year hiatus from live events, and a very special guest will make be making an appearance: drag sensation Peaches Christ.

The height of the @SFSisters Easter celebration is the Hunky Jesus Contest. The crowd was surging in front of the stage by this point. But backstage we caught a glimpse of a few contestants waiting. Personally, This guy takes it! Why look further? We're there… pic.twitter.com/mWjv9I8rcD — John Entwistle (@marijuanadotorg) April 22, 2019

San Francisco’s gay Easter party is a tradition that goes back more than 30 years. The first celebration was held in 1979 and in those days it was only “a small community event in Collingwood Park.” Things changed rapidly and in 1999, they managed to gather around 50,000 people for the Sisters’ 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a charity and protest organisation that uses drag performances and religious imagery to promote LGBTQ+ rights. Their work focuses on exposing bigotry in the face of sexual intolerance and on using humour and satire to discuss issues of gender and morality. The group has grown throughout the US, Canada and other parts of the world, like Europe and Australia. Their activism has helped to raise money for many LGBTQ+ related causes.

Join the @SFSisters as they celebrate their 40th anniversary w/ their Easter in the Park celebration this Sunday, 4/21 at Dolores Park from 10:30AM-4PM. It will feature sister story time, an egg hunt & the famous Foxy Mary/Hunky Jesus contests! More here: https://t.co/RMLJSAAHN4 pic.twitter.com/fvEJhtYd8T — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) April 18, 2019

With this year marking the 43rd anniversary of the event, Peaches Christ will host drag performances and holy acts from the Sister themselves. Among the awesome performers to star in the show, we find: Connie Champagne, Kitten on the Keys, Carly Ozard, Kippy Marks, Nicki Jizz and the stars of Reparations, Oakland’s Rebel Kings, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, and Kat Robichaud.

And then, it’ll be time for what everyone is really looking forward to. The participants in the Hunky Jesus contest and the Foxy Mary contest will take the stage and delight the crowd with a wonderful display of fabulous costumes. If this isn’t the queerest possible way to celebrate Easter, we really don’t know what is.