Best LGBTQ+ characters in animated television shows

We have been very lucky over the years to have had some memorable animated TV shows. Whether you watched these shows as a kid or whether you’re still watching them now (as you should be!) we have created a list of the best LGBTQ+ characters in animated shows.

Velma Dinkley- Scooby Doo

Spongebob gay, Velma a lesbian, Pleakley non-binary, Harley Quinn Bi… LGBT folks are valid & they shaped y’all childhoods. PERIOD. https://t.co/c0YoCeXZLP — Drebae (@Drebae_) July 13, 2020

Perhaps the most memorable addition to Mystery Incorporated? Velma is the orange turtleneck, red pleated skirt, square glasses legend of the group. Did you know that she is also a lesbian? That’s right, our queen is a gay icon too!

Shego- Kim Possible

Holy good god damn I'm SO gay for Shego from Kim possible pic.twitter.com/xvhH5YMlRe — SONG – Hades (@SadNonGf) April 5, 2020

She made her first appearance in Kim Possible as Dr. Drakken’s sidekick and went on to steal many fans’ hearts. Whilst there has never been any confirmation that Shego is queer, others seem to think differently “Throughout the show, the sexual tension between the teenage crime fighter and her main nemesis is palpable. Also, Shego got her powers after being hit by a RAINBOW COMET. Need I say more?”

Ruby and Sapphire- Stephen Universe

put ruby and sapphire in gay baby jail rn pic.twitter.com/SLUygRTPo0 — steph 💜 (@ALYlNO) June 29, 2020

This show is known for its progressive depictions of gender and sexuality. The Cartoon Network original was the first of its kind to depict same-sex marriage and an uncensored kiss between two women. Guess who those women were? Ruby and Sapphire!

Spongebob Squarepants- TV Series

fun fact: SpongeBob is gay! pic.twitter.com/kGv2KSqg9C — Fun Fact Bot (@Fun_FactBot) March 28, 2022

Do you hear his unique laugh anytime someone mentions his name? Because I do too! Nickelodeon confirmed that our joyful sea sponge identifies as gay in a Tweet sent out during Pride month and we’re still not over it! He is a beautiful addition to our best LGBTQ+ characters list!

Harley Quinn- TV Series

Today's (LGBT+) clown of the day is Harley Quinn from DC Comics! She is WLW! 🤡🌈 pic.twitter.com/gJnvXbzf3F — Clown of the Day! 🤡🌈 (@dailyclownpost) June 1, 2021

You may know her from the live action films but did you know that she has her own cartoon series too? Her relationship with Poison Ivy is finally explored and our gay hearts cannot handle it! Both Ivy and Harley begin the series as best friends but as time goes on, they realise that they like each other more than friends…

Waylon Smithers- The Simpsons

Today's MLM character is Waylon Smithers from The Simpsons!

He is Gay! pic.twitter.com/UCRL3h1mC5 — MLM Character of the Day! (@MLMcharOTD) March 3, 2022

Do you remember Mr. Burns’ assistant in the show? Were you like me and unaware that he had a first name? Or even a story in The Simpsons universe? Well don’t worry! I got you covered! Waylon is known as the highest profile gay character on the show. He officially came out in “the burns cage” episode although it is said that many folks in Springfield were aware of his sexuality before then. Smithers is also not discreet about his love for his boss “Actually, I value every second we’re together: from the moment I squeeze his orange juice in the morning, till I… tuck him in at night. He’s not just my boss, he’s my best friend, too”

Marceline and Princess Bubblegum- Adventure Time

straights have "to all the boys I've loved before", gays have "love, simon" and now lesbians have PRINCESS BUBBLEGUM AND MARCELINE KISSING (FINALLY) pic.twitter.com/nWv1nX45hc — Lales (@whoislales) September 3, 2018

Writers and fans of the beloved show spent many years speculating about the potential romantic relationship between these two characters. So much so that after ten beautiful seasons, it finally happened! Their ship name is Bubbline and they are EVERYTHING so of course we would add them to the best LGBTQ+ characters list.

Did your favourites make the list? Let us know!