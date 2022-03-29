GCN, IMMA and RFR team up for OUTing the Past 2022

As a part of the 2022 OUTing the Past festival, GCN has teamed up with the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), and art initiative REWIND<<FASTFORWARD>>RECORD (RFR) to live-stream an exciting event on Wednesday, March 30.

Hosted in the museum’s lecture room, the session will present a range of responses to the topic of ‘Outing the Past’. Guest speakers will look at the troubled histories of LGBTQ+ people spanning turbulent periods in Irish history that saw a concerted campaign to police and repress same-sex desire. From past to present, speakers will address the legacy and reparation of anti-LGBTQ+ laws on queer lives, offering reflection from a visual art perspective.

Kicking off at 6pm, LGBTQ+ activist and campaigner Kieran Rose will present the first talk. Rose will be discussing his research as an active member of the Department of Justice Working Group for the State to disregard criminal convictions before gay law reform in 1993, sharing new archival research and drawing attention to the experiences of those impacted as well as the many that emigrated. In doing so, he calls for the greater need to commemorate those who resisted some of the most inhospitable decades of the last century in Ireland.

Following on from that, there will be a conversation with curator Aoife Banks, artist Alan Phelan and historian Brian Crowley, where they will explore queer history through artistic practice. This discussion will explore historical themes from LGBTQ+ history and how they have been explored and translated through artistic practices.

The collaborative event between GCN, IMMA and RFR is part of the wider OUTing the Past programme for 2022. Having launched on March 18, a total of 39 exciting events, talks, webinars and workshops are taking place until April 10. From Dublin to Derry and Kilkenny to Mayo, this year’s festival is an island-wide initiative bringing academics, activists and the LGBTQ+ community together in over 15 different institutions to celebrate our history.

Wednesday’s session is available to attend either in person by booking a free ticket, or online through the live stream on GCN’s Facebook page. View the full OUTing the Past 2022 programme here. For further details, visit www.museum.ie