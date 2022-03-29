Astounding LGBTQ+ musical film 'The Phantom of the Sauna' released online

A story of desire, love and death, the Spanish musical tragicomedy The Phantom of the Sauna is now available to watch online.

Director Luis Navarrate describes his creation by saying that the movie “focuses on a love story between two misunderstood characters, with a bittersweet ending, not dissimilar to great stories like Moulin Rouge, West Side Story or La La Land with which viewers enjoy falling in love and getting emotional.”

The cast includes famous Spanish actress Antonia San Juan and the presenter of Drag Race Spain, drag queen Supremme de Luxe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Fantasma de la Sauna (@elfantasmadelasauna)

The plot focuses on a young man, Javi, who arrives at a famous gay club called Sauna Popular. He’s looking for a job there, but his dream is to become a famous singer. Soon, he discovers that the club hides many secrets, the most important being a mysterious man who lives in the air ducts and will soon fall in love with the young protagonist.

The director’s objective in creating this musical is clear: giving visibility to the LGBTQ+ community with a story that does not focus on the social pressure, the prejudice or guilt that usually characterise these types of movies. It is simply a love story between two people who both happen to be men.

“In most cases, love in LGBTI-themed cinema is expressed from a socio-political perspective or from a realism that does not give so much room for dreaming,” explains director Navarrete. “In this case, the project wants to tell a story without limits in its romanticism, making it as great and idealistic as all those mentioned above, regardless of the sexual orientation of its protagonists.

“In short, the movie-musical The Phantom of the Sauna is a universal love story, written from the heart, that will make the viewer dream again.”

The film is available to watch online here.

And if you enjoy musicals, you definitely shouldn’t miss: ABOMINATION, A DUP Opera!