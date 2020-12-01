'Umbrella Academy' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender in emotional post

Known for the television series on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy, and the hit cult classic, Juno, actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a Twitter post.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.” Page begins in their letter.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.” Page continues, “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,”

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.” Page adds. “The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences…”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Elliot Page concludes.

Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, and describes himself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that their gender identity is neither man nor woman.

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Prior to their announcement, Page was one of the most visible out LGBTQ+ actors in Hollywood. The Tuesday announcement further enriches his legacy and adds him to a small but growing number of out trans creators and stars in Hollywood. This includes performers such as Laverne Cox, Trace Lysette, Brian Michael Smith, and creators like The Wachowski Sisters, and “Transparent” creator Joey Soloway.

Following Elliot Page’s announcement, many have taken to social media to celebrate Page’s transition, and honour the many transgender people who fight for representation and inclusion in today’s society–Elliot Page among them.