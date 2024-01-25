CMAT and Kylie officially besties after both land BRIT Award nominations

Irish musician CMAT has been nominated for International Artist of the Year at the prestigious BRIT Awards 2024. The singer, who identifies as bisexual, holds impressive company in the category, including none other than queer icon Kylie Minogue.

CMAT celebrated the news by posting a hilarious video on social media, in which she said, “I am nominated for Best International Artist at the BRIT Awards because I am from Dublin, which is the global metropolitan international centre of the universe…This is one of the most stressful things that’s ever happened to me. I have no idea what I’m going to wear. I’ll probably have my arse out, just full disclosure.”

CMAT made several references to the fact that Kylie was nominated, and in a separate tweet asked the ‘Padam Padam’ singer “do you want to hang out with me”.

The Princess of Pop replied to the initial video, saying “YOU. GOT. THIS. See you there”, to which CMAT responded, “going to have to spend the next 2-3 working days processing this. cant believe kylie is my best friend”.

The pair will unite in London on March 2 for the 2024 BRIT Awards ceremony, when the winner of International Artist of the Year will be unveiled. Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift are also shortlisted in the category.

Closer to home, CMAT is in the running for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Irish Artist of the Year, Irish Album of the Year and Irish Song of the Year.

The nominations come after she had a stellar 2023, with her second album Crazymad, for Me securing the Number 1 spot in Ireland and breaking the top 25 in the UK charts. She also sold out a string of shows dubbed The CMAT Panto in Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre and performed all across the EU and US.