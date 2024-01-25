CMAT and Kylie officially besties after both land BRIT Award nominations

Irish musician CMAT has been nominated for International Artist of the Year at the prestigious BRIT Awards 2024. The singer, who identifies as bisexual, holds impressive company in the category, including none other than queer icon Kylie Minogue.
CMAT celebrated the news by posting a hilarious video on social media, in which she said, “I am nominated for Best International Artist at the BRIT Awards because I am from Dublin, which is the global metropolitan international centre of the universe…This is one of the most stressful things that’s ever happened to me. I have no idea what I’m going to wear. I’ll probably have my arse out, just full disclosure.”
CMAT made several references to the fact that Kylie was nominated, and in a separate tweet asked the ‘Padam Padam’ singer “do you want to hang out with me”.
The Princess of Pop replied to the initial video, saying “YOU. GOT. THIS. See you there”, to which CMAT responded, “going to have to spend the next 2-3 working days processing this. cant believe kylie is my best friend”.
going to have to spend the next 2-3 working days processing this. cant believe kylie is my best friend https://t.co/yntBe1qfTI pic.twitter.com/hBGpd6BNHn
— cmat (@cmatbaby) January 25, 2024
The pair will unite in London on March 2 for the 2024 BRIT Awards ceremony, when the winner of International Artist of the Year will be unveiled. Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift are also shortlisted in the category.
Closer to home, CMAT is in the running for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Irish Artist of the Year, Irish Album of the Year and Irish Song of the Year.
The nominations come after she had a stellar 2023, with her second album Crazymad, for Me securing the Number 1 spot in Ireland and breaking the top 25 in the UK charts. She also sold out a string of shows dubbed The CMAT Panto in Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre and performed all across the EU and US.
…it’s just that in 2019 i started calling referring to myself as ‘The International Pop Sensation’ while doing open mics in Dublin because i thought it was funny that i was in fact working in bewleys and living with my nanny and grandad . now this . thank you @BRITs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WsoVB0KxLL
— cmat (@cmatbaby) January 24, 2024
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.