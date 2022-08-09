Cobh to host historic first-ever Pride event

The newly formed Cobh LGBT+ group are set to host the town’s first-ever Pride event on Sunday, August 21.

Formed in February this year, the group aims to be a social and support group for LGBTQ+ people living in and around Cobh.

Speaking to Echo Live.ie, Chris Cavanagh-Costa, chair of the Cobh Pride organising committee and one of the group’s members explained how, in the short time since it was formed, the group has developed into a supportive community with as many as 20 people attending the monthly meet-ups.

He explained, “Our members are older and younger members, and are all across the LGBT+ spectrum. We meet in cafes around Cobh, whichever one is available at the time, for a social meetup, chats, and to talk about life really.”

Along with providing social support, the group aims to spearhead the town’s first-ever Pride celebration which will take place later this month.

The ‘Madhatters Tea Party’ Pride event will be held in Cobh Community Centre on Sunday, August 21 between 1:30 and 5:30 pm. The family-friendly event will include music from Kady Rose, Jack O’Leary, Dara McGann, and Bunker Hill as well as performances from the Sinead Sheppard School of Dance and free face painting.

Describing the future ambitions for Cobh Pride, Chris said, “We saw the St Patrick’s Day parade here in Cobh this year, and that was a great success, so as soon as we finish our first inaugural event… we’re already starting to talk about events we can do over winter, and a bigger and better event next summer.”

He continued, “Maybe we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to do some kind of parade next summer, and that’s something that needs to be planned for well enough in advance!”

Absolutely ecstatic that Cobh is having its first ever Pride event! Come along for a great time and great entertainment with great people! Can't wait to sing for the event too ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/OYqDc9Sfus — Jack O'Leary (@Its_Jacky_B0y0) August 7, 2022

Recognising the importance of creating the Pride event and what it means to Cobh, he said, “We have people coming up to us and asking us about how it’s going, and we’ve had so much engagement online as well”.

In a bumper year for new Pride events across the country, Cobh is another welcome addition to the calendar so be sure to make your way to this beautiful seaside retreat and help to make it a truly colourful splash.