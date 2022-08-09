GCN’s Marlon Jimenez-Compton featured in The United Nations of Cookies book

GCN’s very own Marlon Jimenez-Compton has contributed to a tempting new fundraising initiative in the shape of The United Nations of Cookies book. The publication is as impactful as it is sweet, with all author proceeds being donated to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), who earlier this year appointed Marlon to its Irish Refugee Advisory Board.

The United Nations of Cookies is a collaborative project by Jess Murphy and Eoin Cluskey, as well as various refugees and immigrants around Ireland who generously shared their recipes. Murphy is an official High-Profile Supporter of the UNHCR, while Cluskey is a baker at Dublin-based Bread 41.

“Cultures and cuisines have many differences, but one thing they all have in common is cookies. No matter the country, cookies evoke fond childhood memories and feature in many holidays and celebrations,” the book’s blurb reads.

As part of his contribution, Marlon shared his favourite cookie recipe from his native country of Venezuela – Galleta de Huevo. Despite eggs not being included in the ingredients, these ‘Venezuelan Egg Cookies’ are named as such because their colour and shape are reminiscent of a yoke.

“My mammy would give me a coin to buy one or two cookies when she didn’t make them herself, as it was cheaper to buy them than to buy the ingredients to make them,” Marlon explains in the book.

“These cookies bring back happy memories of my childhood, drinking milk and eating this cookie in particular. They were served at special occasions, but they were also part of our everyday life.”

Speaking to GCN, Marlon added that one of the many privileges of being part of the UNHCR is getting to be involved in “amazing projects” that make an impact on people’s lives worldwide regardless of geography. He reemphasised the description given to the project, saying it’s “a little book with a big heart, showing that food knows no borders.”

The United Nations of Cookies book, including the Venezuelan Egg Cookie recipe as contributed by Marlon, is available to purchase now. Allow your tastebuds to be transported all across the world through the delicious desserts, while also raising funds for an extremely worthy cause.