Irish drag sensation Anziety to host Lady Gaga themed club night

Irish drag queen Anziety is back hosting ‘SIS: Chromatica Edition’ this Friday, August 12 in The Bow Lane Social Club.

Doors open at 10PM with shows at 11:30PM and 1AM. DJ Ri and DJ Vesp will be serving the tunes for an evening filled with Lady Gaga.

DJ Vesp expressed their excitement about the night saying, “This is going to be my first gig back in Ireland and I can’t wait! I’m so happy to have been asked to play and excited to be playing this queer space!”

That’s not all, along with the amazing discography of pop icon Lady Gaga and amazing DJ sets, there will also be shows performed by Anziety, Viola Gayvis, Vicky Volltz, Dr Count Evil and Naomi Diamond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anziety (@anzietyqueen)

Speaking about how the monthly SIS shows came to be, Anziety told GCN, “We started SIS back in June of 2019 in Drop Dead Twice originally! I felt as a new drag artist on the scene at the time I needed to create a space for the next generation of drag artists here in Dublin! The idea came about from my trip to New York where I had the privilege to be a part of one of the shows there, it was like nothing I ever experienced before.”

Reflecting on the experience, they said, “The sense of community and engagement with the audience was like nothing I ever experienced before I was so inspired to bring that to Dublin! My show is a little different from the other drag shows you can catch here in Dublin.

We break up the night with two sets of performances normally we do shows at 11.30 & 1am with DJs playing music in between sets for the guests to dance between shows! We’ve also introduced tipping your performers at my show (it’s strongly encouraged) the overwhelming love and energy in the room is like no other! If you’ve never been to a SIS show you’re missing out. It’s like no other!”

In a direct quote from Anziety themself, “It’s gonna be a night for the little monsters of Dublin. You don’t wanna miss the show we have in store for you! PUT YOUR PAWS UP! BATTLE FOR YOUR LYFE!!!”

General admission costs €15 + €1.87 booking fee and tickets can be purchased through this link here.