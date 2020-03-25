Irish drag artists set to take over Instagram with a fabulous Social SIStance event

Irish drag performer, Anziety, is to host the fabulous return of the incredible SIS night with an Instagram twist with the Social SIStance edition.
This Saturday at 10pm, Instagram is going to be left shook by performances from iconic drag performers such as Anziety, Viola Gayvis, Faux Joli, Bonnie Boux and Purrjaa. Social SIStance follows on the heels of numerous artists utilising social media to keep the LGBT+ community entertained during these days of separation.
On Instagram, they shared, “AYO SIS! Anziety presents SIS – Social SISTANCE edition. Myself and the dolls are buzzing to be back this Saturday night at 10pm GMT via Instagram live where we will be giving back to back shows to keep everybody entertained during these times.”
Anziety made their name known throughout the Dublin drag scene with regular spots in The George and now will be making the move towards digital space. Founder as SIS brings their legendary party back, back, back again through Instagram.
SIS also shared a stunning poster for the creative drag night which was designed by illustrator Daniel Mooney. A pink hand with flawless nails holding onto a phone showcases how the element of lewks and Internet will be at the forefront of the celebration. Drag has been embracing the digital space as a way for artists to perform and the queer community to come together.
As LGBT+ spaces must close their doors amid COVID-19 concerns, the Irish queer community have been showcasing their phenomenal creativity by finding new ways to entertain and stay together. Social SIStance is yet another example of the amazing never-give-up attitude with each performer ready to give it their all for a one of a kind show. As SIS nights writes, “It’s going to be gas. We can not wait! Don’t forget to tip your queens!”
