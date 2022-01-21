Colm Tóibín honoured as new Laureate for Irish Fiction

Following in the impressive footsteps of Sebastian Barry and Anne Enright, Colm Tóibín has become the third Laureate for Irish Fiction, as announced by the Arts Council yesterday morning, 20 January.

The award honours an outstanding Irish fiction writer for their contribution to Irish artistic and cultural life through their work. Established in partnership with UCD, NYU and the Irish Times in 2015, the role acknowledges the works of the writer for promoting Irish literature both nationally and internationally and inspiring a new generation of young writers.

“I am honoured to be appointed Laureate,” said Colm Tóibín. “I am proud to follow Anne Enright and Sebastian Barry in establishing a public role for a writer of fiction in Ireland.”

“I will do what I can to work with a community of readers so that fiction continues to enrich our lives, allow us to see the world more clearly, or with a deepened sense of mystery,” the author of ten novels and three travel books went on to say. “I will also work with fellow writers and aspiring writers to enhance the role novels and stories play in Irish life.”

The sleepless night I had trying to come up with ideas for the Arts Council official photoshoot with Colm Tóibín prior to his appointment as the Laureate for Irish Fiction 2022-2024 was worth it.

Pictured at his desk in his Dublin home. pic.twitter.com/VU74HYxWrk — www.barrycronin.com (@Sidelighter) January 20, 2022

“Colm is one of our finest writers with a recognised international reputation,” said Chair of the Arts Council, Prof Kevin Rafter. “His novels and short stories are not just acclaimed by critics but they are also loved by readers. I know he will bring his tremendous intellect, and endless energy and empathy, to the role of Laureate for Irish Fiction.”

The Arts Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Colm Tóibín as the Laureate for Irish Fiction 2022-2024. "His novels and short stories are not just acclaimed by critics but they are also loved by readers." – Chair @kevinrafter Read more: https://t.co/Fg1eMgwJ55 pic.twitter.com/ggamiLxBTx — Arts Council Ireland (@artscouncil_ie) January 20, 2022

“I’ve been following Colm Tóibín’s work for almost 30 years and have long admired his intelligence, erudition, wit and compassion,” said Eleanor Wachtel, Canadian critic and member of the international selection panel of the multi-award-winning author.

“From his thoughtful essays to his engaging fiction, he’s remarkably talented and prolific, full of warmth and enthusiasm – a true man of letters, generous both as a writer and as a reader. It’s thrilling that he has agreed to be Ireland’s new Laureate for Fiction.”