Fashion designer to the stars Manfred Thierry Mugler passes away

The fashion world is in mourning for French designer and icon, Manfred Thierry Mugler. Known for dressing celeb powerhouses, from Diana Ross and David Bowie to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, news of the bold artist’s death broke yesterday, with his agent confirming that Mugler was taken by “natural causes”.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” read the announcement on his official Instagram page, both in English and in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler)

With his 73 years, he became a defining force in the fashion world in the ’80s and beyond, establishing the label Mugler which became synonymous with wide shoulders and cinched waist looks.

Mugler was known for taking inspiration from and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in his work. As early as the ’80s, he was dressing Trans models, such as Connie Fleming and Teri Toye, giving them space on his runway to share his looks and their talents. He also often collaborated with drag artists and club kids, according to The Guardian.

“[Mugler] was timeless and ahead of his time,” said Jerry Hall, supermodel and the face of Angel perfume. “He knew all about gender fluidity and his clothes reflected the heat and sexuality of the late 70s and early 80s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royalty.By.Lola👑 (@shoproyaltybylola)

One of the Strasbourg-born designer’s recent creations that garnered huge attention was Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look. She donned a “wet look” dress made of silicone with dozens of crystals dripping from the garment, giving the piece movement and life with every step and gesture.

As well as dressing celebrities such as George Michael and Sharon Stone, Mugler briefly swapped to the other side of the camera, becoming the subject of nude portraits by Steven Klein for Interview Magazine. In an exclusive interview with the magazine, Mugler spoke about his body-building routine and cosmetic surgeries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler)

“I think it’s important for people to be a complete realisation of themselves,” he said. “I have always been fascinated by the human body, and I wanted to pay homage to what it can do.”