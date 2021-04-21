Comedy podcasts combine for hilarious Snatch Game shenanigans with an Irish twist

As we limber up for the grand finale of Drag Race 13, what better way to get in the mood than with a hilarious team up between GCN faves, Sissy That Pod and the crew behind the Phoning It In podcast for a very special Snatch Game with an Irish twist!

As well as the podcast version of the show, you can also watch the Sissying It In (see what they did there?) Irish Snatch Game on YouTube. Win win.

For those of you who live under a rock, the Snatch Game is one of the most famous challenges on Drag Race where contestants impersonate a celebrity and show off their improv and impersonation skills in a noble bid to make RuPaul laugh.

Well, replace RuPaul with Irish public and let’s watch them Sissying It In! So what (and who) can we expect from this team up?

Sissy That Pod co-hosts James and Cian will assume the positions as contestants, searching for a match with Irish comedians Allison Spittle, Wren Dennehy, Peter McGann, Sophie Shanley, Mark Cantan, Erin McGathy, Ro Carey and Stephen Bradley as they answer questions about iconic Irish pop culture moments.

The ‘celebrity panel’ will include icons such as Gemma Collins, Marge Simpson, Kim Woodburn and wee Daniel O’Donnell answering questions about what Darren Kennedy gets on his chicken fillet roll, what Daft Punk thought of Linda Martin’s cover of ‘Get Lucky’ and what Ryan Tubridy gave to the Late Late Show audience and much much more.

So relax at home and get your Snatch Game shenanigans on with the video below or catch the podcast version for a giggle on the go.

And remember to follow the fabulous folks at Sissy That Pod on Spotify here, as they count down to the Drag Race finale and catch the hilarious folks at Phoning It In right here.