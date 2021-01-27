Community Foundation for Ireland mark Winter Pride with a new fund to support the LGBTQ+ community

The Community Foundation For Ireland will officially announce a new fund, set up to help the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of COVID-19, during Winter Pride’s Pride At Work event today.

The Foundation described the long shadow the pandemic will cast on a world “where the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are under attack in many countries.” This new fund is to ensure supports are available for young people, mental health and wellbeing, as well as equality, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Denise Charlton, the Chief Executive of the Community Foundation For Ireland, who will today speak at a panel concerning the importance of Philanthropy, said:

“The bond between The Community Foundation for Ireland and this community has been strong – however, it is also true to say that whenever we open applications for funding, demand always outstrips the resources available. Covid-19, its impact and the issues it has brought to the surface including isolation, mental health as well as discrimination have only added to that demand.

“As we gather it also seems clear that even when it’s gone, the pandemic will cast a long shadow. Whenever our country faces such pressures it is always the vulnerable, the marginalised and those who struggle to be heard who get left behind. Many of our family, our friends and our colleagues fall into those categories.

“With this in mind The Community Foundation has decided to act. We will not wait for whatever may lie ahead, we will start forming our response now. I can confirm today that we are going to re-invigorate our commitment with a new fund for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is important to get this right from day one. So, we will be consulting community representatives, our grantee partners and indeed donors on every aspect of our plans and we have already had fantastic support from Dublin Pride for this initiative.

“Having said that we cannot consult indefinitely so our hope is to be in a position for a public launch in June – the month of Pride worldwide.”

Starting today, Pride At Work is a two-day annual workplace diversity training conference with a focus on adapting to new working conditions caused by COVID-19 and the specific challenges LGBTQ+ people face, with the second day tailored to those who have lost or are at risk of losing employment due to the crisis, and those entering the workforce.

You can find out more here.