Community calls for improved access to PrEP amidst highest rate of recorded HIV cases in Ireland

Marking World AIDS Day 2022, HIV Ireland and GHN (Gay Health Network) have noted the alarming increase in cases of HIV being reported, and have called for increased investment in sexual health services and access to Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

Highlighting new statistics released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) indicating that more than 750 cases of HIV have been so far notified in 2022–an increase of more than double the number for the same period last year, the organisations were also keen to note that rates of new transmissions are in fact falling giving cause for optimism.

This is due to the HSPC recording newly notified cases as “those who have recently acquired the virus” and “people already living with the virus and transferring their care to Ireland.”

Executive Director of HIV Ireland, Stephen O’Hare says, “Under diagnosis of HIV remains a concern. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said that an estimated 1 in 8 people living with HIV in the EU/EEA area remain undiagnosed”.

He continued, “In order to decrease the number of undiagnosed cases, timely access to early testing and subsequent linkage to care is vital. While treatment for HIV is available free at the point of use in the public health system in Ireland, barriers to accessing testing persists.”

HIV Ireland has joined UNAIDS (a joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS prevention) in calling for a global end to the inequalities that underpin and perpetuate HIV transmission.

It identifies “increasing investment in new strategies and user-friendly approaches to more widely available HIV testing, treatment and prevention to improve early diagnosis” as core tenets to “end new HIV transmissions, and end AIDS-related deaths”.

In a similar call for action, GHN has issued a letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, demanding better access to PrEP and increased investment in sexual health services.

The letter begins, “It is forty years since the first cases of AIDS & HIV appeared in Ireland, and presently HIV remains a significant public health issue. To mark World Aids Day 2022, we are writing in relation to the accessibility of PrEP in Ireland, and also to call for significantly increased investment in sexual health services.”

It goes on to point out that although PrEP was made available in 2019, the lack of access to the medication remains highly concerning, stating, “Delays in access to services are detrimental to our communities and will further reduce Ireland’s ability to meet the target of ending new HIV transmissions by 2030.”

The letter continues, “The fact that PrEP clinics are full to capacity also highlights that sexual health services across Ireland need vastly increased investment. This is to meet the needs of not just our communities but the nation as a whole.”

The organisation concludes by calling on Minister Donnelly to “urgently increase funding and resources to ensure timely and barrier-free access to PrEP services in Ireland.” Adding, “Taking this step will only be effective if urgent action is taken to fund our sexual health services adequately. We call on you to reform and expand the existing services. This will ensure that they are fit for purpose and able to meet the needs of our communities going forward.”

HIV Ireland is again promoting its ‘Glow Red’ campaign for World AIDS Day 2022, asking people to shine a light on the impact of HIV-related stigma. This year over 40 buildings and landmarks around Ireland will light up in red to show their support and to mark 40 years since the first reports of HIV and AIDS on our shores.