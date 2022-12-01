Openly gay Sports Minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup

UK Sports Minister Stuart Andrew arrived at the Wales vs England Qatar World Cup match wearing an antidiscrimination OneLove armband.
Ahead of his appearance, Andrew took to Twitter to share his thoughts on wearing the impactful accessory, saying: “Sport has the power to unite & inspire so it’s vital that all sporting events, such as the #FIFAWorldCup, are open & inclusive.”
He continued, “I’m wearing the #OneLove armband to support the LGBT community and send a positive message that everyone should feel welcome at all sport tournaments.”
Sport has the power to unite & inspire so it’s vital that all sporting events, such as the #FIFAWorldCup, are open & inclusive⁰⁰I’m wearing the #OneLove armband to support the LGBT community & send a positive message that everyone should feel welcome at all sport tournaments.
— Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) November 29, 2022
Football Supporters Association (FSA) Chair Malcolm Clarke responded to Andrew’s tweet offering his support and saying that “It is entirely appropriate that our Minister of Sport should attend this game, and that you should wear the armband. Sadly, some of our LGBT+ fans felt unable to attend the finals for obvious reasons. They in particular will appreciate you wearing the armband. Well done Minister”.
It is entirely appropriate that our Minister of Sport should attend this game, and that you should wear the armband. Sadly, some of our LGBT+ fans felt unable to attend the finals for obvious reasons. They in particular will appreciate you wearing the armband. Well done Minister
— Malcolm Clarke (@MalcolmJClarke) November 30, 2022
Political commentator Matthew Stadlen also shared his admiration, stating: “Good for @StuartAndrew, the Sports Minister, for wearing the OneLove armband in the stands at the England Wales game in Qatar. If tournaments are going to be held in countries with major human rights issues, then the opportunity to inspire change should be taken.”
Good for @StuartAndrew, the Sports Minister, for wearing the OneLove armband in the stands at the England Wales game in Qatar. If tournaments are going to be held in countries with major human rights issues, then the opportunity to inspire change should be taken.
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 29, 2022
Andrew’s display of support for the LGBTQ+ community is one of many attempts to protest the human rights issues that exist in Qatar.
Not only is homosexuality criminalised and punishable by imprisonment and even death under Sharia law, the state has also faced backlash for its treatment of migrant workers. According to the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy at the Qatar World Cup, Hassan al-Thawadi, between 400-500 migrant workers died on projects related to the tournament.
These issues have prompted protests, and earlier this week, a pitch invader who ran onto the field during a game with a rainbow flag and ‘Save Ukraine’ t-shirt was banned from attending future Qatar World Cup matches.
Some fans are trying to show their support in more subtle ways for the LGBTQ+ community, by wearing rainbow articles of clothing. However, many have been confronted for sporting such items, and one English supporter was even reportedly subjected to an unnecessary strip search due to wearing rainbow colours.
© 2022 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.