Competition: win two tickets to Drag Race royalty “killer show” Death Drop

Starring Drag Race royalty, Willam, Ra’jah O’Hara and Vinegar Strokes, Death Drop promises a sensational night of “rollicking good fun”, and you, lucky reader, are in with a chance to win two golden tickets to the show’s opening night in the Gaiety Theatre on Tuesday, October 26.
Also starring in the “dazzling and delightfully camp comedy” is Holly Stars, the spectacular show‘s writer.
“I had so much fun in the West End, I’m now excited to be touring Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in Death Drop, a spectacular drag musical murder mystery,” says RuPaul’s Drag Race season four alum, Willam. “No spoilers please (I DID IT).”
The five-star extravaganza, a campy who-dunnit set at a soirée on Tuck Island, earned rave reviews at London’s Garrick Theatre. The “ridiculous romp of a murder mystery” will run in Dublin from October 26-30, before touring Salford, Cardiff, Crewe and Birmingham with more venues still to be announced.
“Absolutely thrilled to be back on Tuck Island and visiting Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in this killer production,” says Drag Race UK‘s Vinegar Strokes, season one’s very own tell-it-like-it-is queen. “Whoever wants to buy me a drink, make it a double Redrum.”
Described by Attitude as a “killer show”, Death Drop will showcase a full cast of leading darg performers, including Karen From Finance alongside our Drag Race faves.
@deathdropplay is arriving at the New Theatre tomorrow – and you’re invited to the party!
Make sure to book your tickets before it sashays away…🔎💋
WED 20 – SAT 23 OCTOBER ‘21
BOOK NOW at https://t.co/5VUHcA5jid or call our box office on 0343 310 0041#deathdropplay pic.twitter.com/RiIu1IT2in
— New Theatre, Cardiff (@New_Theatre) October 19, 2021
“I’m so excited that Death Drop is going on tour with this all-star cast!” says Holly Stars, the writer behind this laugh-out-loud comedy. “The show was such a hit in London, I can’t wait to show Dublin why Death Drop was such a killer success.”
The competition will run until Friday, October 22, with winners announced that afternoon. To be in with a chance, just answer one simple question:
Which Death Drop star slayed in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Good luck and may the best drag queen win.
© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.