Competition: Win tickets to Dublin's spiciest drag dinner and disco

Xico Dublin is hosting the third edition of PECADO, its drag, dinner, drinks and disco night, on Friday, March 31, and GCN has a table of four up for grabs for one lucky reader!

The performance-filled night will include shows from local drag queens and kings, including Anziety, Dan the Man, Donna Fella, Shaqira Knightly and Viola Gayvis. This PECADO will be extra special to celebrate hostess Anziety’s birthday.

Along with hosting PECADO, Anziety is also the co-founder of SiS, a monthly hip hop and RnB queer drag show and has regularly performed at The George. They’ve also modelled for GCN’s amazing merch collection.

Dublin-based DJ Rí and other special guests will spin all-night music. DJ Rí has been regularly DJing at venues across Dublin City since September 2021 and was previously a GCN contributing writer.

Describing itself as an “underground Mexican style party cavern,” it’s no surprise Xico will be serving delicious tacos, nachos and sides on the night. The mouth-watering dinner is thanks to El Milagro, an authentic Mexican taqueria in Dublin, and is included with the tickets. Thirst-quenching frozen margaritas will also be available for the table.

Doors for this Friday’s PECADO open at 8pm, and the show starts at 8:30pm with an all-night disco party lasting until the early hours of the morning.

Tickets are on sale now for this unmissable drag, dinner, drinks and disco event, with prices starting from €25. However, if you’re feeling lucky, GCN has a four-person table ready to give away. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Whose birthday will be celebrated at this Friday’s PECADO?

The competition closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

