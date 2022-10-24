GCN launches gorgeous new merch collection featuring stylish queer designs

After the incredibly successful Protest! Collections in collaboration with queer artist Brian Teeling, and the launch of our In-house line last April, we’re coming back with a bang. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on some new super queer merch, then today’s your lucky day as that’s exactly what you’ll find in the new GCN collection.

The new line features stunning tees, totes, beanies and, for the very first time, even some super cosy Christmas jumpers! As usual, proceeds from this glorious new apparel range will help raise vital funds to enable GCN to continue as a free and accessible resource for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and around the world.

If you can’t bear to wait any longer, visit our new online store, or if you want some more details before heading there, check out what’s in store (pun intended) for the new GCN collection below!

The gorgeous product shots are by the incredibly talented Babs Daly, who gathered some amazing LGBTQ+ folx to volunteer their time (and handsome faces) to make our new merch shine. A big thank you to all involved for being so brilliant!

The models are wearing the new designs from the latest GCN collection, which includes both lighthearted and funny slogans such as “Sounds Queer I’m In”, as well as powerful messages that are close to our hearts like “Pride is a Protest”.

And because there has never and will never ever be an LGB without the T, we have included a couple of designs that make the message very clear.

Want everyone you meet to know your stance on Trans rights? Then the “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” and the “SUPPORT YOUR SISTERS NOT JUST YOUR CIS-TERS” tees are the ones for you.

The “Lust for Power” design with the pink triangle was originally created by Han Tiernan in a banner-making workshop as part of the REWIND<<FASTFOWARD>>RECORD initiative.

Speaking about the design, Tiernan said: “I had always felt the ‘Lust for Power’ slogan from the 1998 2nd International Dyke March to be a potent declaration of the strength of women and the need for lesbian visibility, so I positioned it at the centre of the banner. I placed it over the pink triangle, another symbol of our community’s oppression, as a reminder of the need for unity in the face of escalating far-right factions.”

And please, a moment for the Christmas jumpers! We know, we know, we’re very early – we haven’t even gotten past the true gay holiday – Halloween -, but the fact remains that Christmas is approaching, so why not be prepared? The new sweatshirts from the GCN collection make for the perfect queer Christmas gift, and they’re so fluffy it’ll feel like being wrapped in a blanket.

It was very important to us that this collection be produced sustainably, so we are proud to say that all our tees, as well as the beautiful new beanies, are vegan, cruelty-free and sweatshop-free, while our totes and sweatshirts are part organic cotton and part recycled materials. Everything is printed locally in Dublin and is made using the finest organic fabrics and high-quality inks, ensuring products that will stand the test of time and wear.

What are you waiting for? Visit our new online store to view the full collection.