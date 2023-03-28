New podcast celebrates achievements of Irish trans trailblazer Dr Lydia Foy

The latest episode of the highly popular true crime podcast, Murder Most Irish, celebrates the massive achievements of Dr Lydia Foy in her fight to become the first trans person in Ireland to have her gender recognised on her birth certificate.

In a departure from their usual remit of shining a light on the victims of murder in Ireland, the podcast hosts Emma and Sarah Jane discuss the momentous victory of Dr Lydia Foy and the impact her court case had on bringing about legal gender recognition for trans people in Ireland and the EU.

As Emma explains during the show, she was inspired to create the episode in response to the increase in transphobic legislation in the US, an escalation of transphobic and homophobic hate crimes, and the actions of Enoch Burke.

Instead, she wanted to use the episode to shed light on how hard this fabulous woman fought to have her gender recognised and the positive impact her case had on Irish society, including informing the Gender Recognition Act of 2015.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murder Most Irish (@murdermostirish)

The episode begins with the show’s trademark banter, in this case, IKEA breakfasts, techniques for sleeping and hotel bathrooms – just in case you want to skip 25 minutes ahead to the part about Dr Foy but were wondering what you might have missed in between.

The information is well-researched and delivered sensitively. Emma cites multiple sources, including an RTÉ radio documentary, My Name is Lydia Foy, and a GCN article written by her nephew Colin, who, by chance, also happens to be the producer of Murder Most Irish.

As well as discussing the details of Dr Foy’s legal case, they also give a moving summary of her early school life, her struggle with mental health, and her relationship with her family.

They conclude by paying tribute to the importance of Dr Foy’s legal challenge and how it has bettered the lives of thousands of trans people living in Ireland now and into the future. If you’re feeling low about the current state of affairs, this podcast will lift you up and rekindle your hope.

You can listen to ‘Gently Sobbing in a Hotel Bathroom: Episode 114’ of Murder Most Irish on all podcasting platforms now.