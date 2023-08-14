American singer, songwriter and producer Kelela is coming to Dublin to celebrate the release of her new album. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the Academy on Wednesday, August 16, but the good news doesn’t end there, as GCN has one pair of tickets to give away to a lucky reader!

Skillfully straddling the frequencies of R&B and dance/club music, Kelela has managed to establish herself as a successful pacesetter for music, art and fashion.

With her debut album Take Me Apart, she cemented herself as a leading force in the alternative, underground R&B world. Her work, since then, continues to show the artist’s unique perspective. Her genre-wielding music has carved a lane that demonstrates style as both a component of art and art in and of itself.

At the beginning of this year, Kelela released her long-awaited sophomore album, Raven. Preceded by the singles “Washed Away”, “Happy Ending” and “On The Run”, the album intermixes elegance, futurism, divinity and sensuality. It combines everything that keeps Kelela on her inevitable rise to mainstream acclaim in both pop and underground culture.

Tickets for the gig are currently available for purchase on Ticketmaster from €29,50, but GCN has a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky reader. For a chance to witness Kelela live and for free in the Academy, Dublin, all you need to do is answer the following question:

What is the name of Kelela’s debut album?

The competition will conclude at 11.59pm on August 15. The winner will be announced on GCN’s social media and contacted via email, so stay tuned for the announcement.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

This competition is now closed, please visit our Competitions page for more.