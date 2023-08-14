Two men stabbed outside London LGBTQ+ bar in suspected homophobic attack

At around 10:15pm on Sunday, August 13, two men were stabbed outside Two Brewers, a popular South London LGBTQ+ bar on Clapham High Street. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway, adding that the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

The victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were reportedly outside of the venue when a man approached them and stabbed them before running away. Both men were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries before being discharged.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, also launching an appeal for witnesses earlier today, August 14.

Speaking about the double stabbing, Detective Inspector of the Central South Command Unit, Gary Castle, said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have,” he added.

#APPEAL | Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed on #Clapham High Street last night While enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, at this stage the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack Read more here: https://t.co/KkFuwi04CU — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) August 14, 2023

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police on the UK number 101, or on Twitter at @MetCC, quoting CAD 7198/13Aug. Should people wish to issue a report anonymously, officers have directed them to the independent charity Crimestoppers, contactable in the region on 0800 555 111 or online.

On the night of the attack, Two Brewers was hosting its weekly Sunday Funday Cabaret, featuring four drag queens, Mary Mac, Gladys Duffy, Sandra and Marsha Mallow. Open seven days a week, the venue is known for its queer-friendly performance and club nights.

Many have been responding to the news, with David Robinson, who was present in the London bar at the time the men were stabbed, thanking the “heroic” security staff for keeping patrons safe.

It’s totally unacceptable for these attacks to continue on our high street. I’m relieved the victims have been discharged & thank the heroic @2BrewersClapham security who kept us all safe from hate. If (like me) you were in the venue last night 👇https://t.co/1xkf42AC2I https://t.co/rRXCja7ZpD — David Robson 🎧🎬🌈🌹 (@DavidRobson84) August 14, 2023

Another regular at the bar, Tommy Gilchrist, described feeling “sick” at the crime, adding: “My boyfriend and I live less than five minutes from Two Brewers, it’s a venue we go to frequently, and we have many LGBTQ+ friends who do the same.”