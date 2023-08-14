Irish LGBTQ+ athlete Hannah Tyrrell adds All-Ireland title to impressive list of accomplishments

Hannah Tyrrell has added an All-Ireland Senior Ladies’ Football winners medal to her already supremely decorated collection of accolades. The Irish LGBTQ+ athlete has been praised widely for her performance in Croke Park on Sunday, August 13, kicking eight points and ultimately leading Dublin to victory over Kerry by a scoreline of 0-18 to 1-10.

The corner forward also earned the player of the match award, as a crowd of 45,326 turned out for the final of the Brendan Martin Cup, perhaps the most sought-after trophy in senior ladies’ Gaelic football.

The 33-year-old celebrated the occasion on the pitch with her newborn baby, who her partner Sorcha gave birth to just seven weeks ago. Tyrrell lifted the coveted silverware and conducted her post-match interview while holding and feeding her daughter Aoife, saying: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for me – bit of an adjustment period but, yeah, look, very proud and hopefully we see her here in Croke Park in about 20 years or so!”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey about the game, she said it was “Just a brilliant team performance from one to 20 and we’re just so delighted to get over the line. We’ve worked really, really hard this year, some of the youngsters really stepped up and the experienced girls were fantastic in bringing them along.”

With the victory, the Dubliner has solidified herself as one of Ireland’s greatest all-round sporting stars, having previously won the Six Nations and Triple Crown in rugby, as well as the FAI Cup in soccer.

On where the All-Ireland ranks in her series of achievements, Hannah Tyrrell commented, “This is definitely at the top of my list…I think it’s pretty common knowledge that this is something I’ve been chasing for a very long time, and Gaelic football’s always been the sport I’ve been drawn towards, and my dream was to get back into a Dublin jersey and get that All-Ireland and the team pulled us over the line today.”