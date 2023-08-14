Black queer organisations team up to host first-of-its-kind ball in Ireland

Together in partnership with the Haus of Schiaparelli, the Black Queer Book Club is hosting Ireland’s first-ever Black-led ball. The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, September 23, at Hen’s Teeth in Dublin.

Inspired by New York’s queer ballroom culture, the theme of the night is ‘Royalty’. This evening will centre Black queer joy and the divine power of the most marginalised of groups like Black trans women. Dancers are encouraged to fully embrace the regality and divinity of LGBTQ+ people of colour by wearing their best styles as they strut down the runway.

In traditional ballroom fashion, competitors will walk or dance down a catwalk, competing for prizes. Categories include Coronation Runway, Best Dressed, MASC-ERADE, Alien Superstar, Face Category, Body, Twerkulator, Legwork Champion, Vogue and The Diamond of the Season.

When it comes to creating a ‘Best Dressed’ look, “it is not about expensive regalia. It is about forging luxury in the most sparse of spaces,” organisers say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hausofschiaparelli

Voguing competitions have always been a staple in New York balls. Those competing in this particular category are tasked with showcasing the six elements of vogue – catwalk, duckwalk, hand performance, spins, dips and floor performance – while combining: “elements of precision, athleticism, and storytelling”.

Organisers said: “Queer royalty is subversive. It is gender defying. It is revolutionary. We welcome queer people of colour and our allies to embrace opulence…glitter, rhinestones, feathers, velvet, silks, lace! Regale us with your most luxurious drip, the envy of whole kingdoms!”

The whole evening promises to follow the rich tradition of ballroom culture while pushing the boundaries of artistry and self-discovery, and organisers promise that this First Ball of the Season is only the beginning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Queer Book Club (@black.queerbookclub)

This Black and Brown-led ball will be the first of its kind in Ireland, thanks to the Black Queer Book Club and the Haus of Schiaparelli.

Haus of Schiaparelli was named after the legendary fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli. The house draws inspiration from her fearless audacity and flair and aims to push the boundaries of artistry and self-discovery, sharing: “As a new Haus, we hope to offer a space for queer folks to ki and grow, both within and beyond ballroom.”

Ireland’s Black Queer Book Club is a community-led collective and safe space for people of colour to read, learn and grow together in their shared radical politics. The supportive community began meeting in 2020.

Tickets will be on sale via Eventbrite soon – don’t miss out!