Competition: Win tickets to preview screening of West Side Story at the Light House Cinema

Pay close attention beautiful readers we have a special treat in store for a lucky few of you, and it may just involve the new West Side Story. Drum roll please…

Three lucky readers will each win a pair of tickets to enjoy the preview screening of the new musical West Side Story at the Light House Cinema on Monday, December 6, at 6:30pm.

West Side Story has enraptured audiences since its beginning in 1957. The magical film is based off the Shakespeare tragedy Romeo and Juliet but given a twist! The main characters are involved in New York gangs that battle for turf control on the streets of the Upper West Side. The plot gets complicated when one of the gang members falls in love with a rival’s sister.

Including such classic songs as ‘Tonight Tonight’, ‘I Feel Pretty’, ‘America’ and ‘Somewhere’, the original musical was created by Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Laurents and the lyrics were written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim recently passed away, and the Broadway community mourned the loss of one of the greats

This reimagining of the classic was directed by the iconic Stephen Spielberg and is bound to entrance a new legion of viewers. Sure to be a smash hit, there’s even rumblings of Oscar glory on the horizon.

The latest reviews for the film began pouring in yesterday. Variety’s Brent Lang called the film “bold and stirring.” Other critics continued to echo praises, calling the musical “phenomenal,” “worth the wait,” and “incredible.” With such positive feedback and so many mentions of Oscars, we are literally on the edge of our seat to get our eyes on this masterpiece.

If you want to experience the magic that is West Side Story and celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s legacy, answer the following question: What Shakespearean tragedy is West Side Story based on?

The competition closes this Friday, December 3, when winners names will be picked. Good luck!

