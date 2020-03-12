Competition: Win tickets to see 'Monsoon' at the East Asia Film Festival Ireland (EAFFI) 

Update: We have been informed today, March 12, that the Irish Film Institute will be closing for the next two weeks for health and safety reasons, therefore this competition is no longer running.

At the end of this month the East Asia Film Festival Ireland (EAFFI) will return for the fourth time to shine light on the work of prominent and new filmmakers from East and SouthEast Asia to Irish audiences. The festival which is set to take place from Thursday, March 26 and run until Sunday, March 29 boasts a large and varied programme which will explore “themes around culture, gender and history with films from Chinese, Japanese, Hong Kong, South Korean and Taiwanese cinema, to interrogate the complexity of human nature and our relationship with society.”

One such film that is set to peak the interests of many cinema enthusiasts is South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s classic “The Host” that will be screened on Saturday, March 28 in a rare 35mm print as part of the EAFFI. Bong Joon Ho’s work has recently garnered huge amounts of attention and the director received enormous amounts of praise for the success of his newest film “Parasite” snagging four Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, including being the first foreign-language film ever to win the title of Best Picture.

Another film playing on March 28 is “Monsoon” by writer-director Hong Khaou. The film stars Henry Golding, well known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas fame, as Kit who returns to Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon for the first time since he was six, after his family fled to England in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. While there, he meets the handsome Lewis, played by Parker Sawyers, and the two form a romantic connection as they explore the city Kit was forced to leave all those years ago.

GCN have partnered with the IFI and the EAFFI to give our readers the opportunity to win a free pair of tickets to the screening of Monsoon on March 28. To enter all you have to do is answer the simple question below to be in with the chance of winning a ticket for you and a friend before March 26.

If you do not win the competition but still wish to attend, tickets can be purchased on the IFI website or if you would like to see multiple films and get more for your money, a multi-film pass which includes five films for €50 can be bought at the IFI Box Office.

THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED