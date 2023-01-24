Conservatives are mad over new "woke" Pink Floyd rainbow logo

Pink Floyd have just released a new version of the logo for their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon and some so-called fans were not happy with the rainbow that appears in it.

On January 19, the band announced the release of a remastered version of their most famous album The Dark Side of the Moon for its 50th anniversary. The artwork on the cover of the original album released in 1973 featured a beam of light going through a prism and being refracted to produce a rainbow.

In the new version, the iconic triangle intersects the number 50 and the prism has been moved inside the circle formed by the zero. This appears to have triggered some conservatives, who thought the prism was a reference to the Pride flag, a symbol of the queer community that was invented five years after The Dark Side of the Moon first came out.

This detail escaped the “anti-woke” crowd on the internet, who accused Pink Floyd of brandishing “gay propaganda”, as clearly evidenced by their new rainbow logo.

“Just another band pandering.” commented one of them on Twitter. “Their fame and amazing soul changing music can’t save them from being the ‘woke’ crowd. Unsubscribe.”

“Sickening. I used to listen for the music. But I’m done now. Gay propaganda being put into everything.” said another.

“Unreal… And to think, I actually spent money to see you in concert. I’ll never spend another penny for anything ‘woke’.” assured another fan.

Obviously, the more sensible part of the internet found their rage extremely entertaining. Queer Jewish Activist Matt Bernstein commented on the whole debacle, saying: “Seems like some people took ‘we don’t need no education’ a little too seriously”.

If you’re one of those triggered by colors as a rainbow 🌈 spectrum, such as the #DarkSideOfTheMoon 50th Anniversary logo… maybe you should go to the source. Sir Isaac Newton. Dark Side of the Moon #PinkFloyd #rock pic.twitter.com/35cBEFy9Xh — WᴶEᴼBᴱB ✌🏼 (@thewebbix) January 20, 2023

“One of the most hysterically funny moments of the year happened early.” said someone on Twitter. “Pink Floyd created a 50th anniversary logo for Dark Side of the Moon and their ‘fans’ went crazy, calling out the wokeness of the rainbow, somehow oblivious to the cover of their most iconic and famous album.”

Wait, people are upset about @pinkfloyd 's 50th anniversary cover album, because there's a rainbow in it and it's somehow "woke"? Do they not recall the 1973 album cover? It's a prism. pic.twitter.com/W7g8fDT8vR — Shane Elliott (@shane_elliott) January 21, 2023

“Did they forget rainbows existed before the pride movement, or-” commented a user on Instagram, while someone else asked, “Fellas, is it gay to separate the visible light spectrum into discrete wavelengths?”

“You know you’re homophobic when you get mad at the rainbow that has always been Pink Floyd’s logo.” one fan commented.