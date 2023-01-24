Enoch Burke returns to school for second time in one day following arrest

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke has returned to Wilson’s Hospital School for the second time in a day following his arrest by Gardaí earlier today, January 24.

Burke was dismissed from his position as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School last week but despite this, he returned to the institution again this morning at 8.35am. After his father dropped him off there, two Gardaí arrived at the school and Burke was escorted out in the back of an unmarked Garda vehicle.

He was arrested under the Public Order Act, which prohibits any threatening or abusive behaviour that breaches peace in a public place, and brought to Mullingar Garda station. However, after he was released this afternoon, Enoch Burke immediately returned to Wilson’s Hospital School, where he was refused entry by the principal, who had the front gates shut.

The school initiated a disciplinary process against Burke months ago due to his alleged conduct at a school event in June, where he harassed the former school principal and publicly disputed a trans student’s ‘they/them’ pronouns. He was then arrested in September for contempt of court after he continued to show up on school grounds, despite a court order prohibiting him from doing so.

Enoch Burke has been released from the Garda Starion and has returned to Wilson's Hospital School He's been prevented from entering by the Principal and the gates have been closed@VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/1SN2R11b5E — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) January 24, 2023

Burke has repeatedly claimed that he was incarcerated for his religious beliefs and that it was his duty to work at the school and for this reason continued to show up at the institution regularly. After months of conflict between him and the school, he was dismissed from his teaching position last week following a disciplinary meeting.

He had sought an injunction to prevent said meeting, which the court denied given that he continued to breach court orders to stay away from the school. The High Court is expected to review a case regarding his ongoing dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School this week. The school has asked the court to consider fining Burke over his refusal to comply.

Wilson’s Hospital School students penned a letter to Mr Burke expressing their concern about his presence at the school. They outlined how his disruptive behaviour is negatively impacting their learning experience and noted that LGBTQ+ students are especially uneasy since his presence “is a daily reminder of the prejudices they feel”.