Community group to bring Pride festival back to Cork in 2026

Pride celebrations are set to return to the rebel county later this year thanks to the newly formed Cork Community Pride, a volunteer-led, grassroots group.

Cork Community Pride is determined to ensure that the second largest city in the Republic has the opportunity to celebrate Pride this summer, after the company behind Cork Pride Festival, Cork LGBT+ Pride CLG, went into liquidation last year.

This year’s Pride event will take place across Cork City and County from August 1 to 3. Throughout the Bank Holiday Weekend, the group will host a vibrant and inclusive programme of events for all ages.

Planning for this year’s celebrations is currently underway, but the programme will likely include a colourful Pride March and a Pride Family Picnic, which, the group say, will create a “welcoming space for people of all ages to come together in celebration, solidarity and support.”

In a statement, the grassroots organisation gave revellers a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s programme of events, and emphasised the group’s mission and ethos.

“Cork Community Pride is being organised by a passionate, grassroots collective of volunteers from across Cork city and county,” the statement read. “United by a shared commitment to equality, visibility and celebration, the group brings together members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies determined to deliver a Pride event that reflects the diversity and spirit of Cork.”

The weekend will “highlight community, inclusion, and the ongoing work toward equality, while providing a joyful and safe environment for everyone to participate,” the group added.

The group is relatively small, and as a result, they are calling on those interested in volunteering to get in touch. The weekend’s parade route, event timings and entertainment line-ups are expected to be announced in due course.

To stay up to date with Cork Community Pride, check out their official website right here.