Cork LGBT+ Pride goes into liquidation

The company behind Cork Pride Festival, Cork LGBT+ Pride CLG, has gone into liquidation.

As reported by The Journal, the liquidation was due to costs incurred in a High Court case. A creditors’ meeting took place on Wednesday, November 12, where they met with Gerard Murphy, an accountant who has been appointed as the liquidator to “wind up the company”.

Mr Murphy told the publication that the company went into liquidation over costs incurred as a result of a legal dispute with a former employee at the High Court.

Following the news, Gay Project, a Cork-based LGBTQ+ NGO, issued a statement in response.

“We recognise that this is a deeply significant moment for our community, as Cork Pride has been a vital celebration of visibility, inclusion, and resilience for so many years,” read a post on Instagram.

Gay Project extended their gratitude to the board and committee of Cork Pride, as well as committee members and volunteers, past and present.

“Their efforts over the years have created joyful, powerful spaces for our community to come together, celebrate our diversity, and advocate for equality and inclusion across Cork and beyond. It’s important to acknowledge the countless hours so many have put into Cork Pride in a voluntary capacity to help our community thrive in the face of adversity,” the statement said.

Despite the news of liquidation, Gay Project said that this is not “the end of Pride in Cork”.

“Gay Project remains firmly committed to working with our community, local stakeholders, and partners to ensure that a community-led Pride festival continues in Cork in 2026 and into the future,” they wrote. “Pride is more than a festival, it is a vital expression of solidarity, protest, and celebration. It belongs to all of us.

They added that Cork will remain “a city where LGBTI+ people can live, love, and celebrate openly and proudly.”

GCN has reached out to Cork Pride.