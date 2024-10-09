Gay Project to open new LGBTQ+ community centre in Cork

In a triumph of perseverance and dedication, Gay Project has successfully purchased a new community centre in Cork, marking a historic achievement for the local LGBTQ+ community. This moment represents decades of advocacy, vision, and commitment from countless individuals who have long sought a dedicated, safe, and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ people and their allies.

This new centre is more than just a physical building; it is the embodiment of a commitment made by Cork’s community that has been nurtured for over 40 years. At the heart of the celebrations is Arthur Leahy, a long-time advocate for the creation of a community space. His efforts date back to the early days of Cork’s LGBTQ+ movement, when he worked alongside the founders of the Cork Gay and Lesbian Community Development Project.

Leahy’s belief in the necessity of such a space for connection, empowerment, and support has been unwavering, and it was a moment of profound significance when he turned the key to the new building. For Leahy and many others, this was the culmination of decades of hope and hard work.

The Gay Project Board, led by Chairperson Stephen Spillane, played a critical role in bringing this vision to life. The backing of the HSE Cork South Community Work Department was also instrumental, providing crucial support throughout the process.

Once renovations are completed, the new centre is set to become a vibrant and enduring hub for the LGBTQ+ community in Cork. It will provide a much-needed space for social gatherings, workshops, support services, and community-building activities. However, essential building work is still required to ensure that the centre is fully accessible to all. Planned renovations include the installation of an accessible toilet and other modifications to make the space inclusive to everyone.

For Cork’s LGBTQ+ community, this new centre is more than just a building; it is a symbol of progress and resilience. As Stephen Spillane expressed, “This centre represents decades of work, commitment, and hope. We are incredibly excited to take this step forward and we invite everyone in the community to help us create something extraordinary for generations to come.”

This milestone will serve as a foundation for the community, ensuring that Cork’s LGBTQ+ individuals have a place to gather, support one another, and continue advocating for equality and inclusion.