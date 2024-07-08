Cork Pride returns in 2024 with festival packed with incredible events

Cork Pride is gearing up for its 2024 festival, announcing an incredible lineup filled to the brim with exciting events. Set to take place from July 27 to August 4, the festival will include everything from family gatherings to Pride parties, with headliners such as non-binary artist Bambie Thug.

The theme for the 2024 Cork Pride Festival is “Unity in Community”, and to reflect this, this year’s programme includes something for everyone. Starting on July 27, the festival will feature annual favourites like the Family Fun Day as well as new incredible events.

For those in the community who like to stay active and have a bit of competition, Cork Pride has organised a Pride Tag Tournament with the Cork Hellhounds, a Pride Run with Frontrunners and Briskwalkers, and some cycling with Queer Bike Rides Cork. If you’re looking for more artsy events, the Pride Planting and Painting or the Banner Making, both organised by LINC, might be more to your taste.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Cork Pride (@corkpride)

The programme also includes delectable Pride breakfasts and brunches, as well as fun trivia and bingo nights. The annual Pride parade will take place on the last day of the festival on Sunday, August 4, with participants assembling at Grand Parade at 1pm, ready to take off at 2pm and march all the way to Kennedy Quay for the amazing Party at the Port.

This year’s Party at the Port will be headlined by Irish non-binary artist and Eurovision entry Bambie Thug, as recently announced by Cork Pride on their social media.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Cork Pride (@corkpride)

The party will be an unforgettable day of music, dance, and more Pride fun, with other electrifying performances, including a Lady Gaga tribute and a Cher tribute. This year’s festival promises to be Cork Pride biggest celebration yet!

To check out the full programme for the 2024 Cork Pride Festival, visit their website here.