Bambie Thug slams European Broadcasting Union following Eurovision final

After the Eurovision final on Saturday night, May 11, Ireland’s non-binary contestant, Bambie Thug, issued a statement criticising the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Bambie said: “I just want to say we are what the Eurovision is. The EBU is not what the Eurovision is. F**k the EBU, I don’t even care anymore. F**k them.”

“The thing that makes us contestants, the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what’s making change. The world has spoken, the queers are coming, non-binaries for the f**king win, and I am so proud.”

The week leading up to the Eurovision was full of protests taking place in Ireland and other countries in Europe, opposing Israel’s participation in the song contest. Despite calls for boycotting the contest, Ireland’s Bambie chose to participate. During the semi-finals, the artist attempted to express their support for Palestine by wearing stage make-up calling for a ceasefire, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) forced them to remove the pro-Palestine messages written on their face and legs in the Ogham alphabet, an ancient Irish alphabet.

Additionally, Bambie did not take part in Saturday’s dress rehearsal due to a tense situation backstage. Bambie explained that an Israeli broadcaster disobeyed the contest rules sharing: “So now that I am free I can talk about everything right? KAN, the broadcaster, incited violence against me twice, three times.”

They said they made the EBU aware of the incident, and the EBU said they would follow up but neglected to do so. Bambie added: “I’m so proud of all of us in the top 10 that have been fighting for this s**t behind the scenes because it has been so hard, it has been so horrible for us and I’m so proud of us.”

“Fuck the EBU, I don’t even care anymore” – Bambie Thug ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lKP5ukaNpc — adam (@aaddxm_) May 12, 2024

Nemo, the contestant representing Switzerland, won the Eurovision with their pop song ‘The Code’, becoming the first non-binary artist to do so in the history of the song contest. During their entrance, Nemo waved a non-binary flag even though the EBU allegedly told them they were not allowed to. Nemo said: “I smuggled my flag in because Eurovision said no and I did it anyway. So I hope some other people did that too.”

After accepting their win, Nemo said: “I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person.” They added: “I have to say this whole experience was really intense and not just pleasant all the way. There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity, and that made me really sad.”

Bambie congratulated Switzerland’s non-binary contestant on their Eurovision win, saying: “Behind the scenes you don’t know the amount of pressure and the amount of work that we have been doing to change things and I’m so proud of Nemo for winning.”

Today a fan was kicked out for holding the non-binary flag. Nemo then came on stage holding a big non-binary flag. This means the world to me and so many non-binary people. Everyday non-binary people get shit on. Thank you for this Nemo 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/2OEfx4gdTa — Hello, it’s Katie 🇵🇸 (@MyMatelaSoul) May 11, 2024

Since Israel launched its genocidal military attacks in October 2023, over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Roughly 90% of the population has been forced to flee their homes to avoid being killed in airstrikes which have targeted residential buildings, shelters, and hospitals.

Despite widespread calls across Europe demanding that Israel be expelled from the competition as Russia has been since 2022, the EBU allowed Israel to participate.

Eurovision attendees encountered protesters outside the venue who loudly condemned Israel’s participation in the song contest while waging war on Palestinians in Gaza, and Israel’s Eurovision performance was reportedly met with loud boos by the audience, and many spectators inside the venue noted that audience members walked out during the performance.

The EBU says it did not “censor sound from the arena audience,” but numerous videos shared on social media show the discrepancy between the loud audience boos from inside Malmö Arena during Israel’s performance compared to what was broadcasted.