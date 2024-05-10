Queer TikTok sensation Cat Burns to perform in Dublin at Wider Than Pictures

Cat Burns and special guest Sam Tompkins are performing at the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin’s Collins Barracks on August 22, 2024.

The show is part of the annual Wider Than Pictures concert series, and the venue’s historical courtyard with its “unparalleled sound” is expected to attract a massive crowd of fans this year. The wildly popular indie-pop artist will be the fifth headliner alongside James Blunt, THE THE, Deacon Blue, and Gossip.

During lockdown, Cat Burns started performing as a busker, and she quickly became a TikTok star. Cat draws upon gospel influences, pop inspirations and indie tunes. The British-Jamaican and Nigerian songwriter cites Ed Sheeran, India Arie and Tori Kelly as some of her biggest inspirations.

Her debut album early twenties is coming out on July 12, she will be going on tour in October, and her newest song, ‘End Game’ is out now.

Cat will be accompanied by Sam Tompkins, a 26-year-old former busker and viral TikTok star who gained over four million monthly listeners on Spotify.

With a genre-defying emotive signature sound, described as “cinematic pop”, he has already gained a list of celebrity fans, including Drake, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Fred Again.

The British musician is releasing his debut album, Hi, My Name Is Insecure, on May 24, so both artists will be performing music from their highly-anticipated upcoming albums.

Their August show will be an unforgettable portion of the Wider Than Pictures series, which is now in its third year.

In previous summers, the series has hosted headliners like First Aid Kit, YUNGBLUD, The Vamps, Mick Flannery, Future Islands, Franz Ferdinand, Alt J, Thin Lizzy Orchestrated, Simply Red and Fleet Foxes. Former supporting acts include Susan O’Neill, Really Good Time, Sprints, and the iconic Pillow Queens.

Tickets to the gig are available now from €45 on ticketmaster.ie and singularartists.ie.