Cork LGBT+ Pride kicks off spectacular festival this weekend

Cork LGBT+ Pride returns this weekend after its two-year forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lineup of fabulous events is set to make it the city’s most colourful festival yet.

The nine-day festival kicks off this Saturday, July 23 with two fabulous sporting events. First up is the Frontrunners Cork 5km Pride Run for runners of all levels (even walkers) – this is a great way to get those legs fit for the big parade. Saturday also sees the return of the second annual Pride tag rugby event hosted by the Cork Hellhounds RFC at Musgrave Park. This is a great opportunity to try out a new non-contact team sport or just to brush up on your skills.

If sport’s not your thing, Cork Pride will be bringing the parade on tour to towns around the county. This year, the flash parade will be brightening up the streets of Innishannon, Bandon, Clonakilty, Rosscarbary, Skibbereen, Baltimore, Ballincollig, and beyond throughout the day, highlighting some of the fabulous community supports.

Sunday promises fun for all the family with a great fun day and ‘Pride’s Got Talent’ in Fitzgerald Park between 12 pm and 6 pm.

Monday, July 25, will see the excellent Interactive Walking Tour hosted by Cork LGBT Archive. Starting at the Gay Project at 6pm, the tour will cover much of Cork’s rich LGBTQ+ history. This promises to be an event not to be missed for anyone interested in learning where our fabulous community began.

Tuesday is jam-packed with some fantastic events catering to all the community. ‘Heels on Wheels’ will be bringing glitz and glamour to people’s doorsteps with a magnificent dial-a-drag-queen initiative. Meanwhile, LINC will host a banner and placard-making workshop while the Gay Project will host ‘Queervibes Quiz with Queens’.

Wednesday, July 27, sees an evening of culture with ‘Gaze Film Festival on Tour’ at Crane Lane, while over at Poor Relation there’s ‘Open Mic Night with the Wild Geeze’ – knowing these funny ladies, this will definitely make for a side-splitting evening.

On Thursday Cork LGBT+ Pride will host the ‘Work with Pride Diversity and Inclusion Conference’ in City Hall between 9am and 2pm. Thursday evening sees the ‘Ringo Music Bingo: Drag Race Edition’ at Poor Relation and ‘Zoo Night’ for those who like a bit of kink.

Ahead of the big weekend, LGBT Ireland will host the ‘Believe Me or Not: Experiences of LGBT+ Asylum Seekers’ seminar from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Friday, July 29. Also on Friday, Gay Project will host their annual community BBQ while Poor Relation will host ‘Flashback Friday’.

Saturday, July 30 is another jam-packed day with the ‘Bright OUTcomes Health Expo’ at MTU School of Music and the ‘Pride Sports Open Day’ at MTU Bishopstown Campus. Gay Project will host a ‘Youth Disco’ from 6pm to 10pm and Crane Lane will host ‘The Peacock Parlour featuring Paul Ryder’ from 7.30pm.

The climax of the festivities takes place on Sunday, July 31. Be sure to kick off the morning with the all-essential Pride Breakfast at either the Gay Project or LINC, making sure you’re suited and booted for the Parade at 1pm with an awesome free after Party at the Port.

If you’re not completely exhausted by all that, you could wind down on Sunday night with the Rainbow Party at Vicarstown or ‘The Ringmasters Drag Race on Tour’ at Crane Lane.

With a line-up like this, Cork LGBT+ Pride promises to be one of the jewels in this year’s Pride festival season crown. Be sure to check out Cork LGBT+ Pride’s website for more details on all of these and other events.

Have a fabulous and fantastic Pride and don’t forget to be safe.