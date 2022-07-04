After two years of restricted celebrations, Cork Pride will make its highly anticipated return this July. Festivities kick off on July 23, and run all the way to the day of the parade on Sunday, July 31.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Proud to be…’ and attendees can look forward to a range of exciting happenings. Those participating in the march will assemble on Grand Parade from 1PM on Sunday and will start moving at 2PM. The crowd will make its way to the Cork Pride Afterparty venue down by the Lee at Kennedy Quay, with first arrivals expected at around 3PM. Registration for this year’s parade is open now, with interested parties being asked to submit their applications before July 8.

The Cork Pride Party is being headlined by none other than Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, who will be joined by fellow Derry girl Brooke Scullion who is fresh off her 2022 Eurovision campaign. Other acts such as Sparkle, The Guilty Judges, local Drag talent Kabin Studio, and Red FM DJs are all set to grace the stage in an unmissable display hosted by the fabulous Paul Ryder. To put the cherry on top of the cake, admission is free and everyone is welcome to join the party in the Rebel County.

CORK PRIDE 🌈 31st July I am SO excited to perform @corkpride alongside the queens 👑 @NadineCoyleNow & @ItsPaulRyder Can’t wait to visit the city and see you all there 🌈 pic.twitter.com/4Fpg5W71dt — Brooke (@Brooke_Scullion) July 3, 2022

If for whatever reason you can’t make it to the in-person celebrations, the event is being made accessible through the organisation’s YouTube channel for those who wish to attend remotely.

Cork Pride are also on the hunt for volunteers to help out with their exciting programme of events, advertising the opportunity as a great way to make friends, do something worthwhile and have loads of fun!

For more information on how to get involved or take part, and to stay up-to-date with all of the exciting news surrounding the return of Cork Pride this July, visit the organisation’s website.