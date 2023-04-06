Cork Pride launches 2023 festival headlined by Irish Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth

Cork Pride has announced that Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 hopefuls, Wild Youth, will be the headline act for its post-parade event ‘Party at the Port’ on Sunday, August 6. The band will close out the festival fresh after representing the nation at the beloved song contest in Liverpool.

Cork Pride will take place from Sunday, July 30 to Sunday, August 6, with the full line-up to be officially announced in the coming weeks. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘30 Years On…’ marking the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Irish law.

Speaking about the exciting news, the Chairperson at Cork Pride 2023, Clive Davis stated: “We are thrilled to have Wild Youth as our headline act for this year’s Cork Pride parade afterparty. Last year’s festival was a huge success as our first in-person festival post-Covid, but this year we are back even bigger and better. Over the years, the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival has grown significantly in terms of attendance, popularity and success, and this year we aim to continue this trend!”

Davis continues: “This year’s theme ‘30 Years On..’ reminds us how far we have come as both a community and a country, as consecutive Governments have legislated to progress, protect, and enshrine the rights of LGBT+ citizens across the State. David Norris paved the way over 30 years ago for LGBT+ rights and this year’s festival will be in celebration of those rights and what rights are hopefully to come for the generations that follow us.”

Cork Pride is Ireland’s first Pride to be awarded charitable status by the Charities Regulator. In addition to this, it was also the first Pride in Ireland to join both the European Pride Organisers Association and InterPride, and is a founder member of the Ireland Pride Network… How cool is that?!

Organisers say the festival is about bringing LGBTQ+ people together and creating visibility and awareness in the wider community. For more information on Cork Pride and to keep up to date with the full schedule of festival events, be sure to check out the website here.