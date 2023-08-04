Counter protest prevents anti-LGBTQ+ group from entering Limerick library

Ordinary citizens and activists in Limerick came together yesterday, August 3, to defend their local library from far-right protesters attempting to enter and harass staff, objecting to the presence of LGBTQ+ books. A second attempt at storming the library took place today, August 4, but the far-right agitators were once again met with resistance by the local community.

Since March, there have been multiple reports of a group of people entering libraries and objecting to the presence of LGBTQ+ reading material, with staff being subjected to intimidation, harassment and verbal abuse, while protestors also filmed them without their consent. As shown in photos and footage of the incidents, the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters are always the same group of people and they are travelling around Ireland targeting local libraries and bookstores.

Their latest attempt happened in the last couple of days in Limerick, but this time the far-right protesters were met with organised resistance from activists, workers and concerned citizens. As shown in videos posted online by Socialist Party Limerick, when the far-right agitators arrived at the local library, they found a group of people already waiting for them.

The counter-protesters held hands and formed a line in front of the library entrance, physically preventing the far-right agitators from getting inside. Vastly outnumbered, the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters had no choice but to turn back and leave the premises.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Socialist Party Limerick ISA (@socialistpartylimerick)

According to an Instagram post shared by Limerick Against Fascism, activists from different groups participated in the counter-protests, being prepared since the early morning and remaining in constant communication with each other.

“Amazing work of solidarity from the city to protect our library staff, and our beautiful trans community,” the group shared in its post. “The success of today was down to having so many people working together, imagine what we could do with more! So please join us!”

Messages of support for the counter-protesters are pouring in on social media, with many members of the Limerick community congratulating their fellow citizens on the amazing work they did to protect their library and LGBTQ+ folk.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Limerick Against Fascism (@limerickagainstfascism)

“I’m so proud today of the people of Limerick who successfully defended our City Library from a group of far-right agitators who attempted to gain access to harass library staff, disrupt service and intimidate our LGBTQ+ community. Thank you all so much,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

“I see the fascists turned up in Limerick trying to harass a library and were sent packing in quick time by the locals,” shared drag legend Panti Bliss.

The same group of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters who showed up in Limerick also recently staged similar actions in other Irish cities and towns. Two notable episodes happened in Cork, where the far-right agitators organised a rally, forcing the local library to close over “public safety concerns”; and in Kerry, where they stormed a drag storytime event, leaving children and other participants terrified and upset.