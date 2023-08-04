8,000 fans turn out for Ireland Women’s World Cup homecoming celebration

On Thursday, August 3, approximately 8,000 people gathered on Dublin’s O’Connell Street to celebrate the homecoming of the Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team. The Girls in Green were returning from Australia, where they competed in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.

The crowd turned up despite the gloomy Irish weather, with the rain clearing up as soon as the squad walked out onto the stage. Their presence was met by an eruption of cheers, and captain and openly LGBTQ+ athlete Katie McCabe said she was “speechless” at the reception.

The Tallaght-born player thanked fans for their support throughout the tournament, adding, “Never in all our wildest dreams did we think it was possible to be stood here on O’Connell Street after a World Cup…It’s incredible.”

McCabe continued saying, “Throughout our whole journey to this World Cup, fans have been at the forefront…We want to inspire the next generation, when we play in Tallaght or when we stop for selfies. It’s important to us as a team to leave a legacy. We hope we did the nation proud.”

Speaking about the team’s upcoming fixture against Northern Ireland in September, which will make history as the first time the women’s national team plays in the Aviva Stadium, the Dubliner urged fans to buy tickets and continue their support for the Girls in Green as they set their sights on Euro 2025.

“We’re only just getting started,” she stated. “We have a taste for it now, we have experience of the demands of a World Cup. We want to push on and make major tournaments a regular thing.”

Manager Vera Pauw echoed this, saying: “We’ve shown the world we’re coming. The gap between the top nations and Ireland is getting closer. That was the biggest event for women in the world, and we’re in the top nations in the world.”

Much to the delight of the crowd, Pauw added, “Next tournament, we’re going for medals.”

The homecoming event closed with Amber Barrett, scorer of the goal that secured World Cup qualification for Ireland, serenading the crowd with a rendition of ‘The Wild Rover’.