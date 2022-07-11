Ex-Disney Channel star Dan Benson joins OnlyFans to support LGBTQ+ charities

Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson has set up an OnlyFans account in order to raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community. The actor and model took to Twitter saying: “I’ll be using this new found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ communities that deserve so much better from this country.”

The 34-year-old is best known for his role as Zeke Beakerman in the hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, as well as being the voice behind Ethan in Rick and Morty.

Benson is charging $20 a month for exclusive access to his X-rated account which opens with: “If you wanted to see me naked – your wish has been granted.”

I’ll be using this new found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below. pic.twitter.com/k6aj9tAMKf — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 2, 2022

Dan Benson has acknowledged the part that the LGBTQ+ community has had in boosting his profile saying, “Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter”.

However, Dan is not the only Disney Channel alum who has ventured into the world of OnlyFans. You may remember when Bella Thorne joined the immensely popular website and earned one million dollars on her first day.

The site was created by British entrepreneur Timothy Stokely in 2016, and since then it has attracted plenty of creators and artists. The platform was at the centre of controversy last year when it was forced to reconsider its decision to ban the “sexually explicit” content it became so famous for.

The site stated that it was planning to change its content guidelines to ban videos showing sex and masturbation in order to attract more investment opportunities. OnlyFans is mostly associated with adult actors and sex workers who use the subscription-based platform to share their more explicit content.

The site later responded to the backlash, saying: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

