OnlyFans drops plans to ban adult content following huge backlash

OnlyFans have reversed their decision to ban sexually explicit content on their site following a huge backlash from both content creators and users.

The ban on adult content had been due to come into effect from October 1, with OnlyFans previously sharing that its hand was been forced by its banking partners and payment providers who did not want to be involved with adult entertainment. CEO Tim Stokely said, “The change in policy, we had no choice — the short answer is banks.”

Several banks had stopped the company from transferring money to its content creators, to which OnlyFans added, “This decision was made to safeguard funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies, we obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators.”

On social media they added, “Dear Sex Workers, the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you. The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.”

Today, in a social media post, the company updated, “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland spoke for many when they welcomed the reversal of the decision. The group shared, “Despite the claims of anti-sex work organisations in Ireland and elsewhere, there is no evidence that people have been coerced into creating content. The platform allows workers to set their own time, be their own boss and avoid exploitative pornography production companies. It is clear that anti-sex work ideology is more important than mitigating risk for people working in the industry.”

The statement continued, “Sex workers are people, it seems we have to remind the world of this. Sex workers are excluded from financial institutions and social media platforms, even when the mantra for the past 18 months has been to stay indoors.”