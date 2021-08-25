Thérapie Fertility Clinic host free Egg Freezing Webinar

Thérapie Fertility, Ireland’s newest fertility clinic, is to host a free webinar with information on egg freezing and fertility preservation.

Fertility preservation is becoming more prevalent in today’s world. Now more than ever, people are putting off starting their families until later in life. The age at which people are becoming parents for the first time is increasing all the time. There are many reasons for this, but whatever the cause for putting it off, people can sometimes run into difficulty because of diminishing egg quality and quantity.

Egg Freezing for Trans Men

Thérapie Fertility explained that “One of our core values is that everyone deserves the opportunity to become a parent. Many trans men believe that biological parenthood is out of their reach. This is simply not true. Regardless of your stage of transition, Thérapie Fertility can help you through the process of freezing eggs, which in the future could be used to create embryos using a partner or donor sperm. Some trans men choose to become pregnant themselves, or they may have a partner with the ability to carry a pregnancy.”

Thérapie Fertility is Ireland’s most affordable clinic helping to make fertility treatments more accessible to every couple and individual who are either at a stage in their lives whereby they are experiencing fertility issues as well as those making a voluntary and empowering decision to plan for the future with egg freezing. They are also proud to be Ireland’s most inclusive clinic, placing great importance on equity of care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Thérapie Fertility will also be the only Irish clinic offering a finance option, allowing people to spread out the cost of treatment, in order to help couples and individuals to have one less worry through what can be a very stressful time in their lives.

Dr John Kennedy, Medical Director at Thérapie Fertility, has been responsible for assisting thousands of individuals and couples in becoming parents.

Commenting on the fertility preservation webinar, Dr Kennedy says;

“I am delighted to be working with Thérapie Fertility bringing awareness of fertility preservation to the wider market and making it available at the most accessible price. We want to help in educating women and people more on their egg freezing options with us as sadly many people start to investigate egg freezing too late in their life for optimal results. We need to empower the younger generation to make these decisions at the best time in their lives so that they do not feel these societal pressures in their late 30s.”

People can register to attend the free event online here.