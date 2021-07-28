Thérapie Fertility, a new fertility clinic dedicated to being 100% inclusive opens in Dublin

Thérapie Fertility has recently opened its doors as Ireland’s newest fertility clinic, but has shared it is now “the most affordable” in the country also.

The clinic’s main services will include IVF (in-vitro fertilisation), egg freezing, and IUI (intrauterine insemination). Dr John Kennedy, Medical Director at Thérapie Fertility estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 people seek IVF treatments each year. “At least half of them are leaving the country to do IVF,” Kennedy continued, noting Irish people have previously sought out less expensive treatment abroad.

Dr Kennedy, who has been responsible for assisting thousands of people in becoming parents, shared, “I really believe this venture will make fertility affordable and accessible to many couples for whom it would otherwise not have been an option. With over 10 years’ experience as a Fertility Doctor, I know how daunting and exhausting this path can be for many couples who feel they have no choice but to travel abroad to seek treatment.

“We want to look after them right here in Ireland so they can be rest assured that they are in the best hands with my medical team and I and getting the best price for their treatments by any European standard.”

Something that the clinic stresses is its dedication to being 100% inclusive, placing great importance on equity of care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Thérapie Fertility will offer all patients a fertility nurse specialist consultation free of charge to kickstart their fertility journey. At this consultation the nurse will speak to the patient about the treatment options available and book in any testing they require. Once tests have been completed, patients will meet with Dr Kennedy, and he will assign an appropriate treatment plan based on their test results and other medical factors. They also offer a finance option, allowing people to spread out the cost of treatment.