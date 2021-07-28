'Maybe I will start watching the Olympics': Women's Skateboarding is getting the queer community on board

The newly introduced Olympic sport is proving to be a huge hit with the LGBTQ+ community on TikTok.

A woman skateboarding in an Olympic stadium

Women’s skateboarding is getting LGBTQ+ folk on board with watching the Olympics, and we are here for it! 

TikTok has been flooded with videos of lesbians and other LGBTQ+ folks in awe of Women’s Skateboarding in the ceremony. One commenter on a video compilation of Dutch Skateboarder Roos Zwetsloot said “Maybe I will start watching the Olympics” with the creator of the TikTok just responding “Women”. 

The hashtag #womensskateboarding has 1.3M views, with plenty of those views coming from queer people thirsting over the Olympic skaters. 

The top TikTok under the hashtag has 73.5K likes and counting. The caption on the TikTok reads “Me whenever women’s Olympic skating comes on.”

One TikTok under the hashtag shows a person saying “With all peace and love, I didn’t know the Olympics were happening. I just thought the skateboarding team got a TikTok and all the lesbians started going wild.” 

Another TikToker shares the joke; “I’m an American for the US Women’s Skateboarding team ONLY.” 

Some of the jokes on the social media site had slightly more political leanings, as one commenter shared, “lesbians’ hatred for America leaving when they realize there’s a women’s Olympic skateboard team.”

Women’s Skateboarding in the Olympics has been trending not only on TikTok, but also in the media after it was reported that American non-binary skateboarder Alana Smith, who uses They/Them pronouns was repeatedly misgendered in the coverage of their Olympic journey. 

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Smith wrote that:

My goal coming into this was to be happy and be a visual representation for humans like me. For the first time in my entire life, Im proud of the person I’ve worked to become. I chose my happiness over medaling.” 

 

This has been a strong Olympic year for queer representation with the largest amount of openly LGBTQ+ competitors ever.

