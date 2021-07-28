'Maybe I will start watching the Olympics': Women's Skateboarding is getting the queer community on board

Women’s skateboarding is getting LGBTQ+ folk on board with watching the Olympics, and we are here for it!
TikTok has been flooded with videos of lesbians and other LGBTQ+ folks in awe of Women’s Skateboarding in the ceremony. One commenter on a video compilation of Dutch Skateboarder Roos Zwetsloot said “Maybe I will start watching the Olympics” with the creator of the TikTok just responding “Women”.
@myswagsalad
#womensskateboarding #skateboardingolympics #fyp
The hashtag #womensskateboarding has 1.3M views, with plenty of those views coming from queer people thirsting over the Olympic skaters.
@aquariusbadb
#fyp #foryou #skating #skateboard #olympic #olympics2021 #tokyo #tokyoolympics #2021 #womensskateboarding
The top TikTok under the hashtag has 73.5K likes and counting. The caption on the TikTok reads “Me whenever women’s Olympic skating comes on.”
@jaywalking.queen
#olympics #womensskateboarding #skateboardingolympics #goodforthem
One TikTok under the hashtag shows a person saying “With all peace and love, I didn’t know the Olympics were happening. I just thought the skateboarding team got a TikTok and all the lesbians started going wild.”
@itscondie
#womensskateboarding #olympicskateboarding #olympics2021
Another TikToker shares the joke; “I’m an American for the US Women’s Skateboarding team ONLY.”
@marasbadday
#greenscreen hello, I’m in love #usa #usolympics #olympics #tokyoolympics #womensskateboarding #lgtbq🏳️🌈 #iminlove #teamusa #skateboarding
Some of the jokes on the social media site had slightly more political leanings, as one commenter shared, “lesbians’ hatred for America leaving when they realize there’s a women’s Olympic skateboard team.”
@juliahandra0
Reply to @dgriff20 and their uniforms are SO GOOD! 🛹 #lgbtq #lesbian #gay #olympics #skateboarding #fyp
Women’s Skateboarding in the Olympics has been trending not only on TikTok, but also in the media after it was reported that American non-binary skateboarder Alana Smith, who uses They/Them pronouns was repeatedly misgendered in the coverage of their Olympic journey.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Smith wrote that:
“My goal coming into this was to be happy and be a visual representation for humans like me. For the first time in my entire life, Im proud of the person I’ve worked to become. I chose my happiness over medaling.”
View this post on Instagram
This has been a strong Olympic year for queer representation with the largest amount of openly LGBTQ+ competitors ever.
