Meet the fierce queens of Drag Race Holland Season 2

The Drag Race train keeps on chugging away, and while we’re still enjoying All Stars 6, the team behind Drag Race Holland Season 2 have just announced the lineup of fierce queens who will be competing for the crown.

The surprise announcement comes with the additional shocking news that we’re just days away from the new series hitting our screens. Drag Race Holland Season 2 will premiere on Friday August 6th!

World of Wonder have released the promo video for the series, alongside the contestants looking to follow in the footsteps of the very worthy winner of Season 1. No spoilers for those who haven’t seen it yet!

While other panellists have yet to be confirmed, Fred van Leer returns to host the show, and this time the prizes are a little more substantial than Season 1’s designer dress. There’ll be a €15,000 cash prize, a crown and sceptre from Fierce Drag Jewels, a fashion editorial in Dutch Cosmopolitan as well as a spot onstage at Amsterdam’s Milkshake Festival next year.

So without further ado, who can we expect to see?! WoW also told us a little about each queen in advance.

Love Masisi

“Love Masisi has performed at the biggest stages, events and musical theaters in the world and once won an award for best butt in the world.”

Tabitha

“A sexy and slightly whory show queen, a true entertainer at heart. She is super camp and sometimes fishy or a club kid. Tabitha is known for her direct humor and she wears her heart on her sleave, making her loved by everyone.”

The Countess

“The Countess has a heart of gold, but won’t let the caviar be eaten off her toast. Where last season she did Fred’s make-up, she is now on the starting blocks to start her race to the crown!”

Ivy-Elyse

“Ivy-Elyse, one of the Asian queens in the Dutch drag scene, wants to be an example for the Netherlands and the Asian community. She is the Beyoncé of drag and a true stage animal with sharp claws.”

Vivaldi

“In Season 1, Vivaldi provided Fred’s wigs, but that’s no guarantee for success. The battle has begun and no queen is safe from this creative and artful hair queen.”

Reggy B

“Reggy is wicked and has a big mouth, but secretly she has a small heart. She is the ultimate example of a fierce baby queen with humor, inspired by modern pop culture.”

My Little Puny

“My Little Puny is an ode to femininity and will never show the same thing twice. She cannot be pigeonholed and believes there should be no rules in drag. She sees herself as a true conceptual queen, switching effortlessly from genderfuck to femme and everything in between!”

Vanessa Van Cartier

“Internationally, she has made her mark in the drag scene by taking the win as the first post-op transgender contestant in the Miss Continental pageant in Chicago. But Vanessa is mostly legendary for her gorgeous lip syncs and her polished style of drag.”

Keta Minaj

“Keta Minaj, aka The Dutchess, is a performer at heart. She is powerful, elegant, talented and a little bit weird. It’s always a party with Keta. She takes you on a crazy trip, in which she enchants you with her sexy moves, infectious energy and impressive outfits.”

Juicy Kutoure

“This creative queen is an all-rounder and shows everyone how you should live life. With her looks she leaves a folky, sexy and quirky impression that you can only love!”

Set your watches, folks!